Catawba County Genealogical Society to meet

NEWTON — From May 31 through June 3, the National Genealogical Society will hold its annual Conference in the States in Richmond, Virginia.

"Deep Roots of a Nation" is this year's theme.

People are invited to join the Catawba County Genealogical Society on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. in the downstairs Community Room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton to take a preview of the upcoming National Genealogical Society Conference and explore what may be of benefit for local researchers.

Also at this first meeting of the new year the Catawba County Genealogical Society will discuss programs and projects for the coming 12 months. All current members and anyone interested in genealogy and local history are invited to attend.

Catawba County Genealogical Society meetings are free and open to the public.