Catawba County Genealogical Society to meet

NEWTON — All of our ancestors had different stories. Not everyone got off the boat, came straight to Catawba County, bought a farm and settled down. Common research sources such as land deeds and tax lists do not exist for them.

Tracing these elusive pioneers can be difficult but not impossible. There was more movement among tenant farmers and laborers in the years before the Civil War than realized.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton, the Catawba County Genealogical Society will present a case study of one such person who was born in Georgia, moved to Alabama and Tennessee trying to find work, then married in North Carolina before meeting a tragic fate in Catawba County in 1860.

This one life story provides family historians numerous sources for research. And even if you aren’t working on the family genealogy this is just a great story, offering a glimpse to a side of history that doesn’t usually get told.

All Catawba County Genealogical Society meetings are free and open to the public.