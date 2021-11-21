Catawba County Genealogical Society to meet

NEWTON — The Catawba County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of the Catawba County Public Library.
The library is located at 115 West C St. in Newton.
A program focusing on what local and state facilities are available for research during pandemic conditions will be presented.
Libraries, museums and archives have all had to adjust their days and hours of operation as well as what and how they offer their services during very trying times recently. But most are attempting to reopen and again offer opportunities for researchers to use their collections. This will give an overview of what’s currently available.
All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.