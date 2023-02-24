NEWTON — Have you ever wondered what was happening 100 years ago? Come join the Catawba County Genealogical Society this coming Tuesday, Feb. 28, to find out what was going on in Catawba County on Feb. 28, 1923.

By using the Hickory Daily Record and Catawba News Enterprise from that date you’ll discover what was happening in Hickory, Newton and other areas of the county. You’ll learn what was going on locally and even beyond the county line and things such as who died, what churches and civic groups were doing, what was happening in the schools, what businesses were selling (and at what prices), who was having a good day and who might be having a bad day and much more.

In the days before radio and television, local newspapers provided the in-depth coverage of local, state and world events needed to keep their readers informed of what was going on. Old issues of the HDR and CNE served that purpose well for the citizens of Catawba County. The information on their pages is an historian's dream and a genealogist's gold mine of research material.

This event will be held in the Evelyn Deal Rhodes Genealogy Room on the back lower level of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton. All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.