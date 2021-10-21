Catawba County Genealogical Society to meet at library

NEWTON — For the first time in 20 months the Catawba County Genealogical Society will meet this coming Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Rhodes Genealogy & Local History Room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton.

Speaker for the event will be Alex Floyd, associate librarian and manager of the Rhodes Room. He will present an update of the acquisitions to the room over the past year and a half. Even during the pandemic Floyd has been able to keep buying books and other materials for researchers to use.

CCGS members and others interested in family history are encouraged to attend and learn about the latest additions to the collection already housed in the Rhodes Room.

All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public. For this meeting it is requested that everyone attending wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.