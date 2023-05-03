NEWTON — The Catawba County Friends of the Library group is gearing up for its most popular fundraiser of the year — the Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Main Library in Newton on Thursday, May 4.

This year’s sale will look a little different than years past and operate on a smaller scale, allowing you to shop the exclusive “Friends Room”. The Friends Room is home to the collection of donated books the library receives throughout the year. The books and materials are hand-sorted by Friends of the Library and in good, clean condition. You’ll find a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books for all ages, audio books, DVDs, and records.

With the money raised from the annual book sale, the Friends support the library’s initiatives, including Summer Learning, author visits, community reads, and other programs that promote early childhood literacy, job and career development, technology tutoring, and personal enrichment.

You can become a Catawba County Friends of the Library supporter with a suggested donation of $10 for an individual, $15 for a family, and $25 for a business, and a completed registration, available anytime at the branches and during the book sale.

This year’s book sale will be Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prices are:

• Hardbacks $1.50

• Large paperbacks $1

• Small paperbacks 50 cents

• Children’s books 25¢

• DVDs and CDs $1

The Main Library in Newton is located at 115 West C Street.