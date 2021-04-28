Catawba County Federation of Republican Men to meet

NEWTON — The next Catawba County Federation of Republican Men meeting will be held on May 13 at the Western Steer located at 334 Southwest Blvd. in Newton. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting and program at 6:30 p.m.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Isenhower will discuss how the City of Hickory and Catawba County are collaborating successfully on specific projects.
For more information, contact Richard Thompson ccfrm2020@gmail.com.
