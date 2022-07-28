Catawba County Federation of Republican Men to meet

NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men will meet on Aug. 11 at Western Steer in Newton.

An optional meal will be at 6 p.m., with the program and business meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The program, rescheduled from an earlier meeting, is "Post-modern Nihilism in America vs. American Founding Principles" presented by Timothy Blackburn. A native of Catawba County, Blackburn has traveled extensively both nationally and internationally. He is a retired senior vice president in the commercial banking industry, and has pursued a love of American history. An honors graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, he has written privately on American politics, genealogy and history.

Blackburn today is a farmer and potter on the land his family has owned since 1841.

A lifelong Republican, he believes in limited government; freedom of speech, religion, assembly, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

On the Net: www.catawbafrm.com