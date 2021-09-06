Catawba County Federation of Republican Men to meet

NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men will meet Thursday, Sept. 9, at Western Steer in Newton.

The meal begins at 6 p.m. The program and business begin at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's program will be provided by District Attorney Scott Reilly and staff. They will present information on the Veteran's Court Program that is a service to those local veterans who become involved with the criminal justice system.

During the business portion, the group will consider an amendment to its by-laws.