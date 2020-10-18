Catawba County facing rising COVID-19 cases

“If people take time to get a flu shot, especially during a pandemic, those who get a flu shot are less likely to get the flu or experience serious symptoms,” she said. “Right now, we're really concerned about hospital capacity. If we have people hospitalized with COVID-19 and the flu — that something we would be concerned about.”

Public health is trying to look ahead to consider potential dangers, McCracken said. They try to be prepared, but in an unprecedented pandemic, it’s impossible to know exactly what the coming months will hold.

“I wish we had a crystal ball and unfortunately we don’t,” McCracken said. “But we take planning very seriously here in terms of staffing. We’re looking at our (case) numbers and staffing accordingly. People practicing our three W’s will play a huge role in our future.”

To work to prevent the spread, aside from encouraging everyone to wear a mask and use social distancing, the department has brought on more contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed and they are preparing for a future vaccine, she said. Though there is no way to know when it will come and who will be able to get it, Catawba County Public Health is going to be prepared, she said.