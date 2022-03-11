Catawba County ending local COVID-19 case reporting, leaving it up to the state

Catawba County Public Health won’t do weekly COVID-19 updates anymore. Those looking to get data on cases must go to a state dashboard.

Public health has reported local COVID-19 cases in Catawba County since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. A dashboard was created in 2020 to report new cases, deaths and hospitalizations daily at first, then weekly.

The dashboard was updated on March 2, but removed from the Catawba County website this week.

The change is, in part, because confirmed cases and the rate of positive tests have become more difficult to track with the increase in at-home tests, which are not always reported, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said.

“Because of this, the state has let local health departments know that it will start transitioning its data emphasis toward other surveillance metrics to help determine COVID prevalence,” she said.

The county decided to stop doing local updates to be consistent with state reporting, McCracken said.