Catawba County election officials tout security, reliability of elections process

Catawba County election officials emphasized the security and integrity of elections during a town hall held Wednesday evening at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

The event in Hickory is part of a series of informational town halls put on by the North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, which is an initiative of The Carter Center founded by former President Jimmy Carter.

Jennifer Roberts, the Democratic former mayor of Charlotte, and Bob Orr, a former Republican N.C. Supreme Court justice, are heading up the initiative and both appeared at Wednesday’s event in Hickory.

The event consisted of a series of panels moderated by Catawba College politics and history professor Michael Bitzer, who read questions of his own as well as questions written on note cards and submitted by the audience.

Speakers on the various panels included Orr and another former Republican N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Edmunds, who spoke about the role of courts in elections, as well as Randy Cress, the assistant county manager and chief information officer for Rowan County who discussed cybersecurity.

But for most of the evening attendees heard from three Catawba County elections officials: Democratic Catawba County Board of Elections Chair Barry Cheney, Republican board Secretary David Hood and Catawba County Election Director Amanda Duncan, whose position is nonpartisan.

All three expressed confidence in the procedures in place to ensure safe and accurate elections in North Carolina.

Hood emphasized the bipartisan nature of the state’s election process from the state and county elections boards to the staff at elections offices to people working in polling places and conducting election auditing.

“So if one party or the other really wanted to get it over on the other party, they wouldn’t be able to because we’ve got members of each party involved in every step of the process,” Hood said.

The group fielded questions on such topics as election security and absentee voting.

One question from the audience read: “There’s no such thing as cybersecurity. Forget digital. Go all analog.”

The board members pushed back on that sentiment, arguing for the accuracy, security and efficiency of machine counting.

Duncan said the voting machines are not connected to the internet. She and Hood also pointed to the hand count audit of the more than 16,000 votes at the Highland Recreation Center which exactly confirmed the machine total.

Cheney said the process of doing that count took several days and switching to a complete non-machine approach would be costly, take more time and would give less accurate results than can be obtained through machine counting.

“Humans make mistakes,” Cheney said. “You get tired. You misread the Scantron, you know? You’re going to make a mistake whereas if you do it by machine, as it shows, every time we audit, we’re always on track, 100%.”

They also pointed to the use of paper ballots and data from the precincts which can be used for auditing and checking for discrepancies.

Hood also defended the process of absentee voting by mail against criticisms raised by Republicans in recent years.

“Up until 2020, that was something that predominantly Republicans did was mailed in their absentee ballot,” Hood said. “Because of various reasons in 2020 that flipped but the people that are now concerned about it, it was the same party that used to promote it and vice versa.”

He added: “We’ve got really good processes in this state that’s run by bipartisan boards to prevent the kind of thing that you’re worried about and I really think that maybe there ought to be some other questioning done of where people are getting their information.”

Note: This story was updated at 5:09 a.m. Friday to correct the spelling of Randy Cress' name.