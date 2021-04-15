Catawba County Democrats elect new leaders

HICKORY — At its 2021 County Convention on April 10, the Catawba County Democratic Party elected new officers: Lynn Dorfman, chair; Gavin Gabriel, first vice chair; Deborah Hollingsworth, second vice chair; Sarah Sakatos, third vice chair; Toni Abernathy, secretary; and Gene Biggerstaff, treasurer.

“I’m excited about our new leadership team,” Dorfman said. “We are a diverse mix of ages, experience, backgrounds, and live in differing areas of the county. Importantly, we all bring energy and commitment to strengthen our presence in the county and make progress in electing Democrats locally and providing stronger support in statewide and national elections.

“I’m also pleased to report that during our precinct-organization push in March, we increased the number of organized precincts by more than 25 percent,” Dorfman added.

Also at the April 10 convention, Catawba County Democrats elected Deborah Hollingsworth, Delene Huggins, Cliff Moone, and John David Whitener to represent Catawba County on the State Executive Committee, the governing body of the North Carolina Democratic Party. The group also elected Nicole Marie Jacobs to serve on the party’s 10th District Executive Committee and Gabriel Sherwood to serve on the 5th District Executive Committee.

For more information on Catawba County Democratic Party, see catawbacountydemocrats.com.