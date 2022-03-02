Catawba County Democrats elect first vice chair

HICKORY — At its Feb. 22 monthly meeting the Catawba County Democratic Party elected Flavia Dietrich of Lake Norman as its new first vice chair to replace the Rev. Gavin Gabriel.

Dietrich has been involved with Catawba County Democrats as Lake Norman precinct chair and as a member of Democratic Women of Catawba County. A medical doctor, who most recently worked in pharmaceutical clinical research, Dietrich moved to Catawba County in 2018.

“I’m honored to take on this role,” Dietrich said. “I look forward to working with our team of volunteers to strengthen our presence and effectiveness in Catawba County.”

As first vice chair, Dietrich will take the lead on organizing precincts and providing precinct leaders with tools to perform their roles more effectively.

The Catawba County Democratic Party recently moved its headquarters to Brookford and will be holding a ribbon-cutting with The Chamber of Catawba County on March 2 at 4:30 p.m. For more about CCDP, visit www.catawbacountydemocrats.com.