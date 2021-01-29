 Skip to main content
Catawba County Democrats continue outreach efforts
Catawba County Democrats continue outreach efforts

Shown, from left, are Yvonna Hatcher and Audrey Helms, first vice president, Democratic Women of Catawba County.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NEWTON — The Democratic Women of Catawba County continued the Democratic Party’s community outreach efforts and distributed 55 bags of food at The Corner Table Soup Kitchen in Newton.

Catawba County Democrats have been collecting non-perishable food items to distribute in the county. The kickoff distribution for 2021 was on Jan. 18 at the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

“It was so gratifying to meet our neighbors,” said Tommie Abernethy, Democratic Women of Catawba County president, “and to know that we can help make a difference.”

Catawba Democrats will continue to collect non-perishable food items. The next distribution is planned to occur in late March and will feature items appropriate for an Easter dinner.

