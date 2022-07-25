Catawba County COVID-19 spread rising, county labeled high risk

Catawba County is classified as having a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system due to COVID-19 spread.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies counties as low, medium and high levels of community spread. Last week, Catawba County was in the medium category. As of Monday, Catawba County was elevated to the high spread category.

The classifications is based on higher levels of new COVID-19 cases, people in the hospital with COVID-19 and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

Catawba County saw about 333 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days from July 14-20, according to the CDC. There were 16 new COVID-19 patient admissions to hospitals in Catawba County per 100,000 people in the county over the same week.

About 6% of staffed inpatient beds in Catawba County hospitals were in use by COVID-19 patients during the week of July 13-19, according to the CDC.

About 25% of COVID-19 tests during that time period were positive in Catawba County, according to CDC data.

About half of North Carolina counties are high risk as of Monday, including Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.