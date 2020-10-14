Catawba County COVID-19 increases reach July levels

Catawba County’s seven-day total for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday matched the highest previous seven-day period recorded, which came during a peak in July.

With 47 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health has reported 292 new cases in seven days.

The new cases put the seven-day average at 41.7 new cases per day — matching the highest seven-day average the county has seen since the pandemic began. The average was also 41.7 on July 18.

The county has seen a total of 3,728 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, when new estimates are reported for the number of people recovered, 3,182 of the county’s cases are considered recovered — 85 percent. The remaining cases have not yet met requirements to be considered recovered.

There are 24 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 61 have died.

Statewide there were 1,926 new cases reported Wednesday, putting the state total at 236,407, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,152 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,856 people have died.