Catawba County COVID-19 increases reach July levels
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County’s seven-day total for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday matched the highest previous seven-day period recorded, which came during a peak in July.

With 47 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health has reported 292 new cases in seven days.

The new cases put the seven-day average at 41.7 new cases per day — matching the highest seven-day average the county has seen since the pandemic began. The average was also 41.7 on July 18.

The county has seen a total of 3,728 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, when new estimates are reported for the number of people recovered, 3,182 of the county’s cases are considered recovered — 85 percent. The remaining cases have not yet met requirements to be considered recovered.

There are 24 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 61 have died.

Statewide there were 1,926 new cases reported Wednesday, putting the state total at 236,407, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,152 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,856 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

47 new cases

3,728 total cases

24 patients hospitalized

61 total deaths

3,182 people recovered

Burke County

10 new cases

2,696 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

51 total deaths

2,262 people recovered

Caldwell County

9 new cases

2,012 total cases

9 patients hospitalized

30 total deaths

1,188 people recovered

Alexander County

37 new cases

612 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

528 people recovered

North Carolina

1,926 new cases

236,407 total cases

1,152 patients hospitalized

3,856 total deaths

206,471 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Tuesday.

