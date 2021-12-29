Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in Catawba County this week, but new cases reported were lower than in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, 48 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health. The number is an increase from 32 the week before.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, up from 32 a week prior. Of the 44 in the hospital, 38 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators as of Wednesday

Catawba County saw 245 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, reported from Dec. 23 through Wednesday, according to public health.

In the three weeks prior, there had been about 430 cases per week. The new cases bring the county’s total to 27,834.

During the same seven-day period, three new deaths were reported, putting the county’s total at 468.

Statewide, there have been 1,648,922 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 2,122 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,339 had died.

