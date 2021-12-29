 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
0 Comments
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in Catawba County this week, but new cases reported were lower than in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, 48 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health. The number is an increase from 32 the week before.

Catawba Valley Medical Center had 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, up from 32 a week prior. Of the 44 in the hospital, 38 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators as of Wednesday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Can we find a way to distinguish the flu from COVID-19? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Catawba County saw 245 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, reported from Dec. 23 through Wednesday, according to public health.

In the three weeks prior, there had been about 430 cases per week. The new cases bring the county’s total to 27,834.

During the same seven-day period, three new deaths were reported, putting the county’s total at 468.

Statewide, there have been 1,648,922 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 2,122 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,339 had died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

27,834 total cases

48 hospitalized

468 deaths

19,040 recovered

87,090 vaccinated

Burke County

17,272 total cases

12 hospitalized

277 deaths

16,627 recovered

42,952 vaccinated

Caldwell County

16,760 total cases

10 hospitalized

225 deaths

16,071 recovered

39,731 vaccinated

Alexander County

7,217 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,611 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,648,922 total cases

2,122 hospitalized

19,339 deaths

1,538,231 recovered

6,580,629 vaccinated

All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish police rescue puppy stuck in a pipe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert