Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in Catawba County this week, but new cases reported were lower than in recent weeks.
As of Wednesday, 48 Catawba County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health. The number is an increase from 32 the week before.
Catawba Valley Medical Center had 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, up from 32 a week prior. Of the 44 in the hospital, 38 were unvaccinated. The hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 10 on ventilators as of Wednesday
Catawba County saw 245 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, reported from Dec. 23 through Wednesday, according to public health.
In the three weeks prior, there had been about 430 cases per week. The new cases bring the county’s total to 27,834.
During the same seven-day period, three new deaths were reported, putting the county’s total at 468.
Statewide, there have been 1,648,922 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 2,122 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,339 had died.
Just The Facts
Catawba County
27,834 total cases
48 hospitalized
468 deaths
19,040 recovered
87,090 vaccinated
Burke County
17,272 total cases
12 hospitalized
277 deaths
16,627 recovered
42,952 vaccinated
Caldwell County
16,760 total cases
10 hospitalized
225 deaths
16,071 recovered
39,731 vaccinated
Alexander County
7,217 total cases
7 hospitalized
125 deaths
1,945 recovered
16,611 vaccinated
North Carolina
1,648,922 total cases
2,122 hospitalized
19,339 deaths
1,538,231 recovered
6,580,629 vaccinated
All data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
Want the vaccine?
To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.
