 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 32
0 comments
COVID-19

Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Catawba County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the county health department.

There have been 3,503 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 205 new cases reported in the past week.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus stayed level at 32 on Friday. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the county total at 57.

Statewide there were 2,034 new cases reported on Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 227,431 total cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,065 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,747 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

27 new cases

3,503 total cases

32 patients hospitalized

57 total deaths

3,043 people recovered

Burke County

39 new cases

2,618 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

49 total deaths

2,193 people recovered

Caldwell County

24 new cases

1,897 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,115 people recovered

Alexander County

25 new cases

575 total cases

2 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

506 people recovered

North Carolina

2,034 new cases

227,431 total cases

1,065 patients hospitalized

3,747 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert