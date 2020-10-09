Catawba County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 32

Catawba County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the county health department.

There have been 3,503 cases since the pandemic began, according to Catawba County Public Health. There have been 205 new cases reported in the past week.

The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus stayed level at 32 on Friday. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the county total at 57.

Statewide there were 2,034 new cases reported on Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 227,431 total cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,065 people hospitalized with the virus and 3,747 have died.