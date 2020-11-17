Catawba County COVID-19 community spread rated 'substantial'

The recommendations for red and orange counties included advising individuals to avoid areas with a lot of people, like bars and restaurants, and limiting interaction with people living in other households.

Businesses are asked to encourage teleworking and consult with NCDHHS to find ways to reduce spread in the workplace.

Local governments are advised to increase testing availability, adopt civil penalties for violations of current executive orders, enforce mass gathering limits or add additional restrictions to public businesses.

The ratings will be updated every month.

In a Harvard University analysis and rating of U.S. counties, Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties are all considered at a "tipping point" for COVID-19 infections.

The COVID-19 risk level dashboard mapping tool compiled by Harvard Global Health Institute uses information on cases reported each day and calculates the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day per 100,000 people in the county over seven days.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}