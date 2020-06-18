Catawba County COVID-19 cases surpass 500

This story was updated at 5:10 p.m. on June 18.
Catawba County saw the second-highest, single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The 36 new confirmed cases reported tops the 35 cases reported on Monday and is second only to the 41 reported on June 11. All of Thursday’s new cases are related to community spread or a close contact with a known COVID-19 case, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
In the past week, Catawba County has seen three days with single-day increases of 35 or more cases.
The county case total does not represent every case of COVID-19 because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
Of the county’s now 516 total cases, at least 231 people have recovered, 15 people are hospitalized and 13 people have died.
Burke County saw 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The county has 853 total cases, 417 of which have recovered. Four people are hospitalized and 19 people have died with COVID-19.
Caldwell reported nine new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday bringing the county’s total to 286. Of those confirmed cases, 152 people have recovered, eight people are hospitalized and four people have died.
Alexander County has 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 40 of which have recovered. Two people are hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, 1,333 new cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total cases to 48,188 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
For the third day in a row, the state reported a new high in the number of people hospitalized with the virus. There are 857 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
There have been 1,175 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.
In a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state is considering ways to get more people wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including possible mask requirements. Cooper said he would announce plans next week.
