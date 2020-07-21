Catawba County COVID-19 cases rise by 38; hospital encourages masks

Catawba County’s 38 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday brought the county total to 1,568 cases. The county also saw one new coronavirus-related death.

The latest death marks the county’s 17th COVID-19 death, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Catawba County’s hospitalizations dropped to 28 people hospitalized with the virus. Of the county’s 1,568 cases, 952 are considered recovered.

About 11 percent of tests for the coronavirus done in Catawba County returned positive over the past two weeks, according to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, about 8 percent of tests have been positive.

With daily virus infection increases of more than 30 cases for 11 out of the past 14 days, Frye Regional Medical Center is encouraging the community to wear face masks and cloth face coverings to public areas to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the hospital.

An infectious disease doctor at Frye, Dr. Susan Garwood, said in the release that wearing a mask in public, social distancing and washing hands is the best defense against the coronavirus until there is a vaccine.