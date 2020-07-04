Catawba County COVID-19 cases grow by 27; 434 have recovered

Catawba County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 954.
Catawba County Public Health also reported 434 people have recovered, 15 patients remain in the hospital, and 14 deaths.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 1,413 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 71,654.
The NCDHHS also reported 945 hospitalizations, 1,395 deaths, and 45,538 recoveries on Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.