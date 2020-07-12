Catawba County COVID-19 cases exceed 1,200

Catawba County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county total to 1,210, according to the Catawba County Public Health website.
Of the 1,210, 516 have recovered, 24 are currently hospitalized and the deaths remain at 14.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,908 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Sunday, bringing the state total to 85,701.
COVID-19 deaths across the state increased by four on Sunday for a total of 1,503 and 1,070 are currently hospitalized.
