Catawba County could see one to three inches of rain by time the rain passes Friday afternoon

Catawba County will see one to three inches of rain throughout the county before the rain stops on Friday, Scotty Powell, a Carolina Weather Group meteorologist, said on Thursday.

Powell said temps are warming up into the weekend, so no ice is expected. “It looks to be all rain this go around. I know the temperatures are a bit chilly today (Thursday), but they are expected to warm up overnight into tomorrow,” he said.

Temperatures will drop over the weekend.

“A cold front will be moving through after the rain tomorrow (Friday), so it will cool back down Saturday into Sunday, but no real ice threat with this storm or even over the weekend,” Powell said.

The rain is expected to stop around 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Powell said. “It can be gone sooner than that, but I would say by mid-afternoon everything should be out of the area on Friday,” he said.

Powell said expect calm weather for the next seven days.

Powell said he expects that it will be cloudy on Sunday with a little precipitation, but he had no winter weather concerns.

