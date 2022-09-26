Catawba County considers $400,000 to bolster water rescue

County officials discussed the need for water rescue equipment and the opportunity to streamline those responsibilities during a Monday meeting.

From 2016 to 2021, there were 13 weather events that led to 47 calls for water rescue, according to Catawba County Emergency Services Director Bryan Blanton.

Catawba County plans to put over $400,000 toward new equipment. The purchase is part of an effort to coordinate search and rescue efforts in the county.

The county's departments face two challenges, Blanton said in a memo. The departments sometimes purchase equipment that duplicates purchases of other departments, and fire stations face a decline in volunteers.

As fire volunteers have dwindled, many departments don’t have the people needed to respond to rescue calls, Blanton wrote in a memo to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Finance and Personnel Subcommittee.

In response, the county has tried to coordinate search-and-rescue responses in Catawba County. To do so, the county, working with local fire departments, has identified several departments that will provide rescue responses throughout the county.

Urban search and rescue includes water rescues, structure collapse response, trench or confined space rescue, agricultural rescue and high-angle rescue, according to information from the county.

Catawba County emergency services and other public safety agencies decided Catawba County’s first priority should be swift water and surface water rescue. The need for water rescue in Catawba County typically comes during heavy rains that affect large areas of the county at the same time, Blanton said.

Hickory, Newton and the Sherrills Ford-Terrell fire departments all currently provide water rescue services and will take the lead on water rescue throughout the county, Blanton said. Catawba County leaders are considering providing those departments with more water rescue equipment to ensure all three can respond to emergencies if there are rescue needs in multiple locations at one time.

Of the $433,000 discussed, $210,000 would pay for the Hickory Fire Department to get protective equipment, motorized rafts, and swift water rescue equipment. The money would also pay half the cost of a boat and equipment for surface water rescue. The city of Hickory would pay for the other half.

About $109,000 would be used to get protective equipment, motorized rafts and swift water rescue equipment for Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Blanton said.

About $113,000 would be used for protective equipment, motorized rafts and swift water rescue equipment for the Newton Fire Department.

The money would come out of a fund created for public safety projects.

The finance and personnel subcommittee, commissioners Austin Allran and Barbara Beatty, recommended the purchase of the equipment. The full board will consider the purchases at their next meeting on Oct. 3.