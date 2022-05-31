Catawba County considering purchase for Sherrills Ford convenience center

Catawba County may buy seven acres to grow its waste convenience center in the Sherrills Ford community.

The county has five convenience centers and owns the property for all except the one at 8876 Sherrills Ford Road. The county has leased the land from Duke Energy since 2009.

With the lease due to expire in 2025, Duke Energy agreed to sell the property to the county for $81,200, according to Catawba County Director of Utilities and Engineering Pete Shonka.

If purchased, the county may expand and reconfigure the convenience center, which accepts household trash and bulk waste. There are no immediate plans for expansion, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

A reconfiguration at the center would make it safer and more efficient, according to information given to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday’s subcommittee meeting.

County leaders recommended the purchase at the subcommittee meeting. The full board will vote on the purchase at their June 6 meeting.

