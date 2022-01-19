Catawba County considering incentives for $19 million Poppelmann expansion

Catawba County is considering nearly $355,000 in economic incentives to a plastics manufacturer in Claremont that is expanding.

The money would incentivize Poppelmann Plastics USA to expand the current manufacturing plant on Heart Drive, according to information from the county.

Under the economic incentive agreement, Poppelmann would agree to invest $19 million in the expansion and create 100 new jobs over three years. In return, Catawba County would forego up to $342,000 in property taxes Poppelmann pays over those three years.

The expansion to the facility, which Poppelmann has operated since 2007, would support the company’s growing automotive parts business, according to information provided to Catawba County. Poppelmann manufactures horticulture supplies such as plastic pots, as well as automotive parts and food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and medical products.

If the incentives are approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, the county would also pay up to $12,500 as a local match for a North Carolina Building Reuse Grant. Poppelmann is already approved for a $500,000 building reuse grant.