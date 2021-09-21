Catawba County, Conover approve incentives for Everything Attachments expansion

Catawba County is offering more than $375,000 in economic incentives to a company planning a $20 million expansion in Conover.

Everything Attachments, a tractor and parts manufacturer also known as TC Corriher Implement Company, is planning a multi-building expansion over the next five years, according to information from Catawba County.

The company is planning to build multiple 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities on about 40 acres off Emmanuel Church Road, at the company’s current location.

The expansion is expected to keep the company’s current 53 jobs and create 147 new jobs, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation Director of Existing Industry Services Nathan Huret said during Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The company, which started in Conover and is locally owned, has seen growth recently.

“They have grown tremendously in the last few years and COVID has not stopped them, it actually has been a catalyst,” Huret said

The new jobs created in the expansion, which is planned for the next three to five years, will have an average annual salary of $62,400, Huret said