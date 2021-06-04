 Skip to main content
Catawba County closing convention center vaccine site in late June
Catawba County Public Health's vaccination site at the Hickory Metro Convention Center will close in late June.

 ROBERT C. REED,RECORD

Catawba County Public Health will close its large COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hickory Metro Convention Center this month, a response to decreasing demand for appointments with the health department.

The vaccination site has been open for about six months, responding to overwhelming demand for the vaccine in the early months of the rollout when the shot was only available at a few providers.

Now, the vaccine is widely available through pharmacies, physician offices and other providers, decreasing the demand for the vaccine through the health department, according to information from Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

With decreased demand, public health will close the vaccination site at the convention center in late June and move vaccinations to the public health building.

Scheduled and walk-in appointments will still be accepted at the public health building after the transition. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some people may get their first dose at the convention center and their second at the new public health location. Those people will be notified of the change when they make their second appointment.

Case count

Catawba County saw an average of about eight new COVID-19 cases per day for the past week, as of Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health data.

The 59 new cases Catawba County reported in seven days from Saturday, May 29, to Friday put the county total at 19,264 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 18,819 are considered recovered.

One new death was reported in that time, putting the county total at 308 deaths.

There are 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, six fewer than a week earlier, according to public health.

Statewide, 1,004,669 total cases have been reported as of Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 613 people hospitalized with the virus and 13,151 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

19,264 total cases

8 hospitalized

308 deaths

18,819 recovered

63,380 vaccinated

Burke County

10,305 total cases

6 hospitalized

165 deaths

10,031 recovered

32,213 vaccinated

Caldwell County

9,538 total cases

2 hospitalized

151 deaths

9,367 recovered

29,280 vaccinated

Alexander County

4,423 total cases

5 hospitalized

86 deaths

1,945 recovered

12,650 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,004,669 total cases

613 hospitalized

13,151 deaths

979,410 recovered

4,553,725 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Anyone 12 years old and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-282-2002.

