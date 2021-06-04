Catawba County closing convention center vaccine site in late June

Catawba County Public Health will close its large COVID-19 vaccination site at the Hickory Metro Convention Center this month, a response to decreasing demand for appointments with the health department.

The vaccination site has been open for about six months, responding to overwhelming demand for the vaccine in the early months of the rollout when the shot was only available at a few providers.

Now, the vaccine is widely available through pharmacies, physician offices and other providers, decreasing the demand for the vaccine through the health department, according to information from Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

With decreased demand, public health will close the vaccination site at the convention center in late June and move vaccinations to the public health building.

Scheduled and walk-in appointments will still be accepted at the public health building after the transition. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some people may get their first dose at the convention center and their second at the new public health location. Those people will be notified of the change when they make their second appointment.

