Catawba County Christmas Bureau serves around 850 families this year

More than 800 large red bags filled with clothes and toys sat on rows of tables, waiting to be given to a family in need.

Families were able to drive through the Hickory Metro Convention Center parking lot to pick up their bag from the Catawba County Christmas Bureau. The families also received gift cards for food, courtesy of the Hickory Soup Kitchen, and bags of treats if they have a dog.

The Catawba County Christmas Bureau provides toys, food, clothing and coats to children and teenagers during the holiday season. It is a collaborative eﬀort among local agencies and organizations, including the Hickory Fire Department, the Catawba County United Way and The Salvation Army, Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said.

This year, the Catawba County Christmas Bureau will help nearly 850 families in the area. That is the largest number of families ever helped by the bureau, Bumgarner said.

“It is harder for people this year. They're struggling,” Bumgarner said. Because of the pandemic, more people qualify for food stamps than before the COVID-19 shutdown, Bumgarner said. He added that anyone who qualifies for food stamps was eligible to get a bag from the bureau.

“I think we'll see an impact from a pandemic for years to come,” Bumgarner said.

The Christmas Bureau began handing out the gift bags Wednesday. Volunteers will continue distributing the gifts on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, Bumgarner said.

The Salvation Army is providing toys and clothes to 2,219 children across Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, Alexander, Wilkes and McDowell counties, Salvation Army Maj. Angela Repass said.

In 2021, the bureau served 676 families, 1,400 children and 410 teens, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

The Catawba County United Way oversees the Teen Christmas portion of the Christmas Bureau. That provides gifts to teens, ages 13 to 17, since The Salvation Army only covers children ages 12 and younger. This year’s Teen Christmas served 474 teenagers, Bumgarner said.

The Hickory Fire Department provides tricycles and bicycles through their Bikes for Tykes program. The fire department purchased and assembled 470 bicycles, Hickory Fire Marshal Stephen Craig said. Along with the bicycles assembled by the fire department, about 50 bikes were donated and Century Furniture purchased and assembled 40 tricycles, Craig said.

The fire department partners with Safe Kids for the Bikes for Tykes program. Safe Kids Catawba County provides helmets to go with each bicycle, Safe Kids Catawba County Vice Chair and Hickory Fire Inspector Thomas Raper said. Safe Kids Catawba County also provided helmets for skateboards and scooters. Raper said Safe Kids purchased around 900 helmets this year.