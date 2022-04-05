Catawba County buying 54 acres for $1.9 million to build business park

Catawba County is buying 54 acres in the southeastern part of the county to build a business park.

The county bought part of the property from Jill and Ronald Gilleland in August 2021, and entered into an agreement that allowed the county to buy the rest of the property 10 acres at a time over seven years, according to the county.

Instead of buying the property over time, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to buy the entire property at once for $1.9 million. The money will come from funds set aside for economic development projects, according to information from the county.

The decision to buy the property all at once was made because of interest in development on the land, according to county documents.

The land, just northeast of N.C. 16 at N.C. 150, is planned for a business park aimed at growing jobs and the tax base in the area.

The county already received a $491,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to pay for a sewer line extension to serve the future business park. The county said it would pay the remainder of the cost of the sewer project, about $460,000.

