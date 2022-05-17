Catawba County budget: 6% raise for employees, no tax increase recommended

Catawba County is expecting a 15% increase in sales tax revenue in the coming year.

The proposed county budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1, was presented by County Manager Mick Berry at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. The $306 million budget includes an estimated $47.9 million in sales tax revenue in the next year.

The recommended budget also anticipates a 2.7% increase in property tax revenue bringing that line item to $112.4 million, according to the budget presentation.

The number of federal dollars expected in the next fiscal year is $19.7 million less than the current fiscal year. The overall budget decreased by about 6% from the year before.

The recommended budget does not include a property tax increase, leaving the property tax rate at 57.5 cents per $100.

The manager’s recommended budget also includes a 6% raise for all county employees at a cost of nearly $4 million, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

The budget also includes 3% to 3.5% performance-based raises and quarterly $500 bonuses for every employee.

The recommended budget includes $4 million set aside for renovations to Hickory High School. There is no specific project planned yet, McCauley said.

The board of commissioners will hold a meeting to hear budget requests from departments, schools and outside agencies on May 25.

