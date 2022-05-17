 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Catawba County budget: 6% raise for employees, no tax increase recommended

  • 0

Catawba County is expecting a 15% increase in sales tax revenue in the coming year.

The proposed county budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1, was presented by County Manager Mick Berry at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting. The $306 million budget includes an estimated $47.9 million in sales tax revenue in the next year.

The recommended budget also anticipates a 2.7% increase in property tax revenue bringing that line item to $112.4 million, according to the budget presentation.

The number of federal dollars expected in the next fiscal year is $19.7 million less than the current fiscal year. The overall budget decreased by about 6% from the year before.

The recommended budget does not include a property tax increase, leaving the property tax rate at 57.5 cents per $100.

The manager’s recommended budget also includes a 6% raise for all county employees at a cost of nearly $4 million, Catawba County Marketing and Communications Director Amy McCauley said.

People are also reading…

The budget also includes 3% to 3.5% performance-based raises and quarterly $500 bonuses for every employee.

The recommended budget includes $4 million set aside for renovations to Hickory High School. There is no specific project planned yet, McCauley said.

The board of commissioners will hold a meeting to hear budget requests from departments, schools and outside agencies on May 25.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea deploys army as WHO expressed ‘concern’ over COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert