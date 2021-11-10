 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County Branch NAACP to meet
0 Comments

Catawba County Branch NAACP to meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. In addition to regular updates, the meeting’s special program will feature Winalda Thomas, who works for Catawba County. She will discuss Seniors Morning Out, a half-day program for people 60 and older.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “I look forward to learning more about Seniors Morning Out.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert