Catawba County Branch NAACP to meet

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. In addition to regular updates, the meeting’s special program will feature Winalda Thomas, who works for Catawba County. She will discuss Seniors Morning Out, a half-day program for people 60 and older.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “I look forward to learning more about Seniors Morning Out.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.