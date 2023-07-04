NEWTON — The July meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

The workshop will include a statement from the Catawba County Multi-Cultural Committee about the Juneteenth Pageant and there will be time for questions and answers, said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president.

Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome. You can sign up for membership at the meeting.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County branch meets the second Sunday of each month.