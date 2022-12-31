Catawba County Branch NAACP to hold MLK celebration and parade

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will celebrate the life and accomplishments of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 14 in downtown Newton with special events capped off by a parade at 3 p.m.

The celebration — Together We Can Be the Dream — will kick-off at 11 a.m. at the 1924 historic courthouse with speakers, singing, and dancing and followed with a parade at 3 p.m. The parade will start at East C and S. College and end at East C and Main Street.

“Last year, we held our first MLK parade to celebrate Rev. King’s legacy,” said Catawba County Branch President Jerry L. McCombs. “This year, we look forward to our second parade being even more successful and encourage wide participation,” McCombs said.

The event organizers are seeking groups to participate in the parade as well as vendors to sell food, beverages, and other items. If you have an organization that would like to participate in the parade or are an interested vendor, email Jerry L. McCombs at cataconaacp@charter.net by Jan. 6.