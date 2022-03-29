Catawba County Branch NAACP sponsors essay contest

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP announced it is sponsoring an essay contest for students in Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools. Students in grades one through 12 will be asked to write an essay titled “COVID and Me” about how the virus has affected them and their families.

“We’re a full two years into this pandemic and COVID has upended lives,” said Catawba County NAACP Branch President Jerry L. McCombs, “Among those most affected are our students, so we know this is a topic they’ll be able to write about.”

The contest opened Monday, and completed essays are due on April 28. There will be three levels: grades one through five (maximum 250 words), grades six through eight (maximum 500 words), and grades nine through 12 (maximum 750 words). There will be a $5 application fee and cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50 will be given for the top three essays in each age group.

Funds raised from the contest’s application fees will go toward the Catawba County Branch NAACP’s annual participation in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life fundraiser. The branch participates each year with its Light of Life team.

“I’m happy to encourage student participation in our local NAACP branch’s essay competition, said Matthew Stover, superintendent, Catawba County Schools.

"Newton-Conover City Schools appreciates its many valued community partnerships. Among those partners is the Catawba County NAACP. We are excited to support their writing contest as it will provide an incentive for our students to express their feelings about a topic of great importance and impact on their lives: COVID-19. I encourage our students to participate," said Aron Gabriel, superintendent, Newton-Conover City Schools.

Application forms are being distributed to participating schools.