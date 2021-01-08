Catawba County Branch NAACP schedules events

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 4 p.m. and will conduct its annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 at noon.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, neither event will be in person,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “Our annual January meeting will be via conference call and our tribute to Rev. Dr. King and his legacy will also be via conference call.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 at least two days prior to the event in which you would like to participate.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.