NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will host its annual police forum on April 16 at 4 p.m. at Central Recreation Center on S. Ervin Ave. in Newton.

“Our branch has been holding this annual forum for years,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “It’s always a great event with honest exchanges between peace officers and the audience.”

The forum is open to all and is a valuable way to get answers to questions and build a stronger connection between citizens and law enforcement, McCombs added.

At the forum, representatives from all jurisdictions in Catawba County, as well as the sheriff and representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, give brief remarks and then take questions from the audience. The forum is open to all and is free of charge.