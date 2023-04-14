NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP announced it is sponsoring an essay contest for students in Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools. Students in grades seven through 12 are asked to write an essay using the prompt: “We’ve Survived COVID: What is Your Dream for the Future?”

“We conducted an essay contest last year on COVID & Me,” said Catawba County NAACP Branch President Jerry L. McCombs, “We were extremely pleased with the response to the contest and the thoughtfulness of the writing. That success prompted us to sponsor another contest this year.”

The contest opened on March 28 and completed essays are due May 1. There are two levels: grades seven and eight (maximum 500 words), and grades nine through 12 (maximum 750 words). Cash prizes of $75 (grades seven and eight) and $100 (grades nine through 12 ) will be given for the top three essays in each age group.

Application forms for the contest will be distributed to Catawba County and Newton-Conover middle and high schools.

For more information, contact the branch at cataconaacp@charter.net or 828-310-6918.