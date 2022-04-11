Catawba County Board of Elections member dies; vacancy likely to be filled quickly

David Abernethy, a Hickory lawyer and longtime member of the Catawba County Board of Elections, died Friday at 67 years old.

Abernethy died at Catawba Valley Medical Center after a brief illness, according to his obituary.

He served two terms as a Republican member of the board, the first from 1989 to 1998 and the second from 2018 until his death. Abernethy was chairman of the board in the early 1990s and from 2018 to 2019.

“He was a great team player,” Amanda Duncan, Catawba County Board of Elections director, said.

His other professional activities included service as a District Court judge and work as a patent attorney and as a staff attorney for Catawba County Social Services, according to his obituary.

Duncan notified the N.C. State Board of Elections of Abernethy’s death and the board’s vacancy on Friday, she said.

The state board will notify the N.C. Republican Party of the vacancy, and the party will reach out to the local Catawba County Republican Party, which will submit two names for the board, Duncan said.

Michael Whatley, the N.C. Republican Party chairman, will submit the names to fill the vacancy. The N.C. State Board of Elections will appoint one of the people recommended by the party, Duncan said.

“It won’t take too long,” Duncan said. “They’ll probably act on it very quickly since we’re in the middle of elections."

