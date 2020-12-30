Catawba County awarded federal funding for emergency food and shelter

HICKORY — Catawba County has been chosen to receive $67,756 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A local board made up of representatives from Catawba County United Way, Catawba Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, The Hickory Ministerial Association, The Salvation Army, a homeless or formerly homeless representative, and a representative of county government, will determine how the funds awarded to Catawba County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.