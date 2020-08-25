Catawba County at 2,527 COVID-19 cases

Catawba County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The total number of confirmed cases the county has seen is 2,527. The number was adjusted after the county overstated the number of cases on Monday. There were 10 new cases Monday, as well.

There were no new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the county total at 42. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus went up to 17.

Caldwell County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. One was a person between the ages of 65 and 74 and the other was over 75. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to a press release from the county. Twenty people have died in Caldwell County due to COVID-19.

Caldwell County has 1,370 total cases, of which 745 are recovered as of Monday. There are 18 people hospitalized.

Burke County has 1,955 total cases as of Monday and 1,681 of them are recovered. There have been 32 deaths and 12 people are hospitalized.

Alexander County has 365 cases as of Monday. There have been two deaths, while nine people are hospitalized and 301 are listed as recovered.

Statewide there were 1,345 new cases reported Tuesday, putting the state total at 157,741 laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There are 1,000 people hospitalized and 2,570 people have died.