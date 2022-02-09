Catawba County approves incentives for Poppelmann Plastics, Sherrill Furniture expansions

Catawba County leaders approved two economic incentive deals for businesses expanding in Claremont and Conover.

Sherrill Furniture Company plans to invest $2.75 million to expand its upholstery production in Conover.

Poppelmann Plastics plans to expand its Claremont plant with a $19 million expansion. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved incentives for both projects at their Monday meeting.

Sherrill Furniture, which was founded in Hickory in 1945, plans to convert a 140,000-square-foot building in Conover from a warehouse to a manufacturing area for custom upholstery, according to information from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

The expansion is needed to keep up with an increase in demand for furniture, EDC President Scott Millar said at Monday’s county meeting.

The expansion is expected to create 90 new jobs, Millar said.

The board of commissioners agreed to pay Sherrill Furniture $1,000 per job created that pays at or above the county average wage of $43,920, up to 41 jobs.