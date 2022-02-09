Catawba County approves incentives for Poppelmann Plastics, Sherrill Furniture expansions

Catawba County leaders approved two economic incentive deals for businesses expanding in Claremont and Conover.
Sherrill Furniture Company plans to invest $2.75 million to expand its upholstery production in Conover.
Poppelmann Plastics plans to expand its Claremont plant with a $19 million expansion. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved incentives for both projects at their Monday meeting.
Sherrill Furniture, which was founded in Hickory in 1945, plans to convert a 140,000-square-foot building in Conover from a warehouse to a manufacturing area for custom upholstery, according to information from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.
The expansion is needed to keep up with an increase in demand for furniture, EDC President Scott Millar said at Monday’s county meeting.
The expansion is expected to create 90 new jobs, Millar said.
The board of commissioners agreed to pay Sherrill Furniture $1,000 per job created that pays at or above the county average wage of $43,920, up to 41 jobs.
The company received a North Carolina building reuse grant of $440,000. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners agreed to pay half of the 5% local match for the grant, up to $11,000. The city of Conover will pay the other half if approved by city leaders, Millar said.
The Conover City Council also approved incentives of $1,000 per job, up to 41 jobs, EDC Director of Existing Industry Services Nathan Huret said.
The county's incentive agreement requires Sherrill Furniture to invest $2.75 million by 2024 and create 90 new jobs and maintain the company’s 766 current jobs for at least three years after the final incentive is paid.
Poppelmann Plastics USA plans to expand its manufacturing facility on Heart Drive in Claremont and create 100 new jobs over three years. In return, Catawba County will forego up to $342,000 in property taxes Poppelmann pays over those three years.
The expansion to the facility, which Poppelmann has operated since 2007, would support the company’s growing automotive parts business, Millar said.
The county will also pay up to $12,500 as a local match for a North Carolina Building Reuse Grant. Poppelmann is already approved for a $500,000 building reuse grant.