Catawba County approves budget; 6% employee raises and $2,000 bonuses included

Catawba County adopted its $306.3 million budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The budget, approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Monday, keeps the county’s property tax rate the same, at 57 cents per $100 of value.

With difficulties in hiring and retention this year, Catawba County put an emphasis on compensation. The budget includes a 6% raise for county employees on top of 3-3.5% performance-based raises. Starting July 1, employees will also get $500 quarterly bonuses.

To aid in hiring and retention for emergency services, the budget includes a $1 per hour raise for emergency medical services staff working the night shift. The county also will work toward replacing four ambulances.

The budget also added $50,000 to help Newton-Conover City Schools with safety upgrades, according to a news release from the county.

The budget includes $10 million for school capital improvements like HVAC replacements and building maintenance. Another $1.1 million is being put aside for future Chromebook replacements through the K-64 program.

With an increase in building activity and new businesses, the county’s permitting and environmental health inspection offices have faced backlogs. To help, the county added two new building services officials, an environmental health technician and another county planner, which are all included in the budget.

The budget is about 6% less than the 2021-22 fiscal year. The budget is down by comparison because the county received $20 million more in federal funding last year than is expected in the upcoming fiscal year.

