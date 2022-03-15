Catawba County anticipates hiring, retention challenges and inflation to impact 2022-23 budget

The cost of goods in the southern U.S. for wage earners and clerical workers rose 9.1% in one year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Basic needs growing at a faster rate,” Berry said. “That’s going to be especially important to us as we have conversations about our own folks and the hit our budget takes.”

With hiring and retention already difficult, taking care of county employees is one of the top budget strategies Berry laid out for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s budget meeting.

“Indirect things (impacts from inflation): There’s retention and turnover and just our ability to take care of our folks and make sure they’re not overly exposed to the inflation they are experiencing in their household budgets,” Berry said.

Emergency services is grappling with recruitment and retention, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s meeting.

The department has struggled to be fully staffed. It is unable to fill two new supervisor positions because they would be filled by internal promotion, leaving openings in crucial positions needed to respond to emergencies, Furtado said.