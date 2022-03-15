Catawba County anticipates hiring, retention challenges and inflation to impact 2022-23 budget

Catawba County is facing down inflation and staffing troubles as leaders prepare to create a budget for the next year.
The county is expecting a $10.7 million increase in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That revenue projection might be tempered by several costs, including human resources and inflation, County Manager Mick Berry said at a budget workshop Monday.
With inflation in the U.S. at 7.9%, according to recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, the costs of goods are going up, Berry said. Inflation affects the county when purchasing items such as fuel and supplies.
Catawba County spends roughly $1 million on fuel each year and $1.7 million on electricity. If the cost rises, even marginally, and stays high, the county will feel it, Berry said.
In the coming budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1, the county will likely set aside money to pay for increased costs caused by inflation, Berry said.
“We’ll up front, intentionally set aside funds for gasoline and other inflation-based expenditures, so we can have a specific pot (of money) to go to if those (inflation) numbers drag on,” Berry said.
Berry said the county also anticipates some challenges with employees searching for better pay in the face of rising costs.
The cost of goods in the southern U.S. for wage earners and clerical workers rose 9.1% in one year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Basic needs growing at a faster rate,” Berry said. “That’s going to be especially important to us as we have conversations about our own folks and the hit our budget takes.”
With hiring and retention already difficult, taking care of county employees is one of the top budget strategies Berry laid out for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s budget meeting.
“Indirect things (impacts from inflation): There’s retention and turnover and just our ability to take care of our folks and make sure they’re not overly exposed to the inflation they are experiencing in their household budgets,” Berry said.
Emergency services is grappling with recruitment and retention, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said at Monday’s meeting.
The department has struggled to be fully staffed. It is unable to fill two new supervisor positions because they would be filled by internal promotion, leaving openings in crucial positions needed to respond to emergencies, Furtado said.
To address the difficulty, Emergency Services Director Bryan Blanton asked for a 10% increase in the department’s budget to pay for more overtime and part-time positions, more extra duty pay and 12-hour shifts for some telecommunications positions in the 911 center, Furtado said.
“This is Brian attempting to address some of the challenges in recruitment through his own budget,” Furtado said. “In coming sessions were going to be spending a lot of time talking about countywide compensation and how we’re taking care of our people in the face of inflation. … I would anticipate as we make decisions organization-wide it might ripple back to this and we might end up adjusting some of these numbers based on what we do countywide.”
Inflation and employment will be at top of mind as county leaders create the budget, Berry said. He’s also wary of potential for a recession after high inflation rates.
“It’s going to be something that causes me, as manager, to be cautious as we prepare next year’s budget,” Berry said.