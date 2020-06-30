Catawba County Animal Shelter to temporarily close for county takeover

The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday this week as Catawba County Animal Services takes control over the facility, according to a release from the county.

The agency will take the time to perform a thorough cleaning of the building and to set up its operations.

The shelter will reopen on July 7 at 11 a.m. The shelter’s regular schedule will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the release.

During the closure, inquiries about missing pets or animal control issues can be directed to Animal Services at 828-466-6814.

