Catawba County Animal Shelter near cat capacity; more than 100 felines ready for adoption

Catawba County Animal Services has about 150 cats and kittens in its care as of Thursday morning — filling the shelter’s available cat enclosures and nearing its capacity limits.

With more than 100 cats available for adoption, animal services is seeking people to adopt or foster the animals to make room for other animals in need, Animal Services Manager Jenna Arsenault said.

Since January, the shelter has taken in 231 cats or kittens a month, Arsenault said.

“As we enter the middle of kitten season more kittens are entering our care,” she said. “Young kittens are known to be some of the most at-risk pets in shelters. Very young kittens need around-the-clock care, have fragile immune systems and need very specific monitoring to ensure that they thrive. We are also seeing an increase in pregnant cats.”

The shelter is seeking people to adopt, foster, volunteer to help take care of some animals or come up with ideas to help get the cats get adopted to avoid euthanasia due to limited time or space.

“Our mission is to ensure that every adoptable animal finds a home, and we exhaust every possible avenue to make that happen,” Arsenault said.