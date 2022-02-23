Catawba County agriculture center could be moved to CVCC campus

Catawba County is considering unused office space on Catawba Valley Community College’s east campus as the new home for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office.

County leaders are also looking at possibly adding an auditorium as part of the move.

The Catawba County N.C. Cooperative Extension Office is currently in the county’s agricultural resources center in Newton. The building it is housed in is aging and no longer serves the needs of the cooperative extension office, county staff has said in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county has been looking for a solution for several years. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners and county staff have toured other extension offices, considered locations to build a new building and gathered community input on the center.

County staff met with Catawba Valley Community College staff, who said the college is open to using some of their unoccupied offices and classroom space in the college’s east campus on U.S. Highway 70 to house the extension office, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.