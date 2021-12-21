Catawba County agrees to $475,000 in economic incentives for Claremont company

Catawba County agreed to provide incentives of up to about $475,000 for a paper product manufacturer in Claremont.

WestRock’s consumer packaging segment plans to expand its Claremont manufacturing facility by about 300,000 square feet, according to information from the county. The company plans to invest $47 million and create 50 new jobs by the end of 2023.

As an incentive for the expansion, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners agreed Monday to three years of a property tax grant for WestRock. Starting after the building expansion is complete, the county agreed to return 70% of property taxes one year, 60% the second year and 50% the third year, totaling at most $464,755 over three years.

The board of commissioners also agreed to pay for half of the local match of a N.C. Building Reuse Grant approve for about $375,000.

At most, the local match would cost the county $9,375.

WestRock has been in Claremont since 1996, according to information from the county.

The Claremont City Council will consider similar economic incentives at their January meeting, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation Director of Existing Industry Services Nathan Huret said at Monday’s county meeting.

